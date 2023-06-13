Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian Joint Operations [Image 5 of 17]

    Italian Joint Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steams alongside the Italian Navy logistic support ship Vulcano (A 5335) in the Adriatic Sea, June 19, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 00:03
    Photo ID: 7880181
    VIRIN: 230619-N-HJ055-2070
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 732.31 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Joint Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations
    Italian Joint Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Italy
    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT