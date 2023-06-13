Italian Navy Rear Adm. Gianguido Manganaro Visit

Capt. Rick Burgess, left, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), speaks with Italian Navy Rear Adm. Gianguido Manganaro, Operation “Mediterraneo Sicuro” tactical commander, during a tour of the commanding officer’s in port cabin, June 19, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

