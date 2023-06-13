Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Navy Rear Adm. Gianguido Manganaro Visit

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Glunt 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Capt. Rick Burgess, left, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), speaks with Italian Navy Rear Adm. Gianguido Manganaro, Operation “Mediterraneo Sicuro” tactical commander, during a tour of the commanding officer’s in port cabin, June 19, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    This work, Italian Navy Rear Adm. Gianguido Manganaro Visit [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Italian Navy
    Deployment 2023

