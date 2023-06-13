U.S. Army autonomous vehicle, palletized load system, arrives at the Port of Shuabia in Kuwait on June 24, 2023. The U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central are leading the way in innovation with autonomous vehicles, enabling the integration of emerging technologies. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

