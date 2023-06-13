Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Autonomous Vehicle [Image 1 of 4]

    Autonomous Vehicle

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army autonomous vehicle, palletized load system, arrives at the Port of Shuabia in Kuwait on June 24, 2023. The U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central are leading the way in innovation with autonomous vehicles, enabling the integration of emerging technologies. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 20:09
    VIRIN: 230624-A-NL413-1389
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Vehicle [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    palletized load system
    pls
    tactical vehicle
    innovation
    autonomous vehicle

