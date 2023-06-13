A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, takes off during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 13:33
|Photo ID:
|7879935
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-KL947-1222
|Resolution:
|4709x3363
|Size:
|8.34 MB
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 140WG fighter jets return home after successful NATO exercise - Air Defender 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
140th Wing and 10,000 allies complete massive demonstration of transatlantic interoperability and solidarity
