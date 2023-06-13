140th Wing and 10,000 allies complete massive demonstration of transatlantic interoperability and solidarity

The German Air Force not only served as gracious hosts with unmatched hospitality, but also led the exercise that brought together allies in the largest air redeployment since the inception of NATO. Exercise AD23 proved to be a powerful demonstration of a combat ready, assertive and effective air force.



“The exercise strengthens our partnerships and builds trust across the alliance by integrating multiple nations’ airpower to defend our shared values”, said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, adjutant general of the Colorado National Guard.



“Air Defender 2023 provides critical ‘reps and sets’ with relevant and realistic training; more importantly, it provides the opportunity to project airpower and to operate in a combined and joint environment with our allies and NATO partners” said Clellan.



It is critical for the Air National Guard to train where they could be deployed, and to train alongside the multinational military units they could potentially be deployed with.



Lt Col Dustin “Yogi” Brown, 120th Fighter Squadron commander and detachment commander for the exercise stated that pilots, aircrews, and support personnel completed a range of air operations.



“From the air-to-air arena, we are doing defensive counter air, which is defending areas from any sort of aggression. We are also putting aircraft together in a composite package. So, some will be protecting others, others are going into areas finding targets, dropping weapons or striking targets. We are also doing personnel recovery and close air support.”



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brittany Self, an aircraft armament systems technician with the 140th Aircraft Maintenance and a multi-capable Airman said the experience has only solidified that this really is her dream job, a sentiment that seems to be shared by her fellow Airmen.



As Colorado Airmen prepare to return home, we are reminded of the important role and unique contributions these dual Citizen-Airmen play.



“While talking with the Airmen participating in AD23, I can see the pride they have in what they've accomplished as a team over the past couple weeks. This success would not be possible if not for their continued commitment to individual and unit readiness. Also, taking part in this exercise showcases how important their individual role fits into the deterrence objectives of the European theater”, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Perry, command senior enlisted leader for the CONG said.



The U.S Air Force and Air National Guard’s extensive participation in AD23 successfully promoted mutual trust and knowledge exchanges on a personal level between members of the armed forces of different nations, while strengthening the existing good relations and making a clear commitment to Europe's security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 Story ID: 447917 140th Wing and 10,000 allies complete massive demonstration of transatlantic interoperability and solidarity, by TSgt Michelle Alvarez