    140WG fighter jets return home after successful NATO exercise - Air Defender 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    140WG fighter jets return home after successful NATO exercise - Air Defender 2023

    BW, GERMANY

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, shakes hands with Maj. Kam Kaaoush, both assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, prior to an aircraft launch during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-KL947-1034
    Location: BW, DE
    This work, 140WG fighter jets return home after successful NATO exercise - Air Defender 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    COANG
    CONG
    multinational exercise
    National Guard
    AD23

