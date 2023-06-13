Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140WG fighter jets return home after successful NATO exercise - Air Defender 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    140WG fighter jets return home after successful NATO exercise - Air Defender 2023

    BW, GERMANY

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, takes off during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 13:33
    Location: BW, DE
    This work, 140WG fighter jets return home after successful NATO exercise - Air Defender 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    COANG
    CONG
    multinational exercise
    National Guard
    AD23

