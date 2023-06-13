AFSBn-Kuwait Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tobi D. Nelson, commander of troops, Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait, prepares to pass the colors to the outgoing battalion commander, Lt. Col. Eric M. Maia, during the AFSBn-KU change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 24, 2023. In keeping with Army tradition, the change of command ceremony serves to recognize the achievements of the outgoing commander and welcome the new commander. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

