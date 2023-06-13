Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Kuwait Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    AFSBn-Kuwait Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tobi D. Nelson, commander of troops, Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait, prepares to pass the colors to the outgoing battalion commander, Lt. Col. Eric M. Maia, during the AFSBn-KU change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 24, 2023. In keeping with Army tradition, the change of command ceremony serves to recognize the achievements of the outgoing commander and welcome the new commander. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

