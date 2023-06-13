AFSBn-Kuwait Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Misti Frodyma, 401st Army Field Support Brigade commander, passes the colors to Lt. Col. Jacob V. Jones, charging the new battalion commander during the Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 24, 2023. In keeping with Army tradition, the change of command ceremony serves to recognize the achievements of the outgoing commander and welcome the new commander. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

