U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Passano, assigned to the 707th Maintenance Squadron, performs an after-flight check on a B-52 Stratofortress after its arrival at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 23, 2023. The jet landed after an Agile Combat Employment exercise, which increases survivability and complicates adversary planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 7879453 VIRIN: 230623-F-YM635-1232 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.68 MB Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE: Arrival of the B-52 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.