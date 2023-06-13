Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE: Arrival of the B-52 [Image 1 of 2]

    ACE: Arrival of the B-52

    GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 707th Maintenance Squadron, marshal a 914th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker as it lands at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 23, 2023. The 307th Bomb Wing and the 914th Air Refueling Wing are collaborating in an Agile Combat Employment exercise to maintain readiness and ensure to provide strategic deterrence for our Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 7879452
    VIRIN: 230623-F-YM635-1193
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
    This work, ACE: Arrival of the B-52 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    307th
    914th

