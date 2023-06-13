U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 707th Maintenance Squadron, marshal a 914th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker as it lands at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 23, 2023. The 307th Bomb Wing and the 914th Air Refueling Wing are collaborating in an Agile Combat Employment exercise to maintain readiness and ensure to provide strategic deterrence for our Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 7879452 VIRIN: 230623-F-YM635-1193 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.4 MB Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE: Arrival of the B-52 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.