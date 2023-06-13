Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter [Image 5 of 5]

    NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexis Sepulveda, left, is presented with a bouquet of flowers by (retired) Maj. Gen. Tom Braaten, right, during a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 8, 2023. Sepulveda was recognized as the Service Person of the Quarter for her significant contributions in the Installation Explosive Safety Program and dedicating more than 60 hours volunteering at the Dixon-Condermen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2514. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 7878959
    VIRIN: 230608-M-DQ946-1053
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.34 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter
    NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter
    NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter
    NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter
    NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Service Person of the Quarter
    New Bern Chamber of Commerce Military Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT