NBMA Honors Sgt. Sepulveda as the Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexis Sepulveda, left, is presented with a bouquet of flowers by (retired) Maj. Gen. Tom Braaten, right, during a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 8, 2023. Sepulveda was recognized as the Service Person of the Quarter for her significant contributions in the Installation Explosive Safety Program and dedicating more than 60 hours volunteering at the Dixon-Condermen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2514. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexis Sepulveda, an aviation ordnance systems technician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the New Bern Chamber of Commerce Military Alliance at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 8, 2023.



Sepulveda, who began her career as an aviation ordnance systems technician, also served as the assistant explosive safety officer for MCAS Cherry Point. Trusted with the additional duty, Sepulveda diligently assisted in performing all safety inspections of the ordnance storage facilities, and ensuring all proper training requirements for personnel handling explosive ordnance was met. In addition to her job, Sepulveda’s contributions reached outside MCAS Cherry Point, as she spent her free time serving more than 60 hours of volunteering at the Dixon-Condermen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2514. Sepulveda’s commendatory contributions toward maintaining safety aboard our air station and work amongst our local community, earned her two separate Navy Achievement Medals, and Service Person of the Quarter.



Michael Small, the Safety and Standardization deputy director, said he nominated Sepulveda for Service Person of the Quarter for her outstanding work ethic in supporting all Cherry Point commands, Camp Lejune and other U.S. services, and her outstanding commitment to the surrounding community. “It was a no-brainer” Small said.



Service Person of the Quarter is held by the communities surrounding MCAS Cherry Point to recognize the contributions that individual Marines and Sailors make to the installation and local community.