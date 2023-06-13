Members of the Joint Service Honor Guard fall in formation prior to a bilateral exchange between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 23, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:54 Photo ID: 7878757 VIRIN: 230623-D-PM193-1123 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.39 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Hosts Italian Defense Minister [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.