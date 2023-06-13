Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Hosts Italian Defense Minister [Image 7 of 17]

    SECDEF Hosts Italian Defense Minister

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto engage in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 23, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:54
    Photo ID: 7878754
    VIRIN: 230623-D-PM193-1091
    Resolution: 7101x4734
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hosts Italian Defense Minister [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    Bilateral Engagement
    SECDEF Austin
    Guido Crosetto

