USS Arlington Sailors visit the U.S. Capitol

Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) pose for a photo with Navy League of the United States chief executive officer and retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Mike Stevens during a Navy League lunch, June 3, 2023. Arlington is named after Arlington County to honor the 184 victims at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Johnathan HaynesEvans)

