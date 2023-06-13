Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Sailors visit the U.S. Capitol [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Arlington Sailors visit the U.S. Capitol

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) pose for a photo with soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, June 3, 2023. Arlington is named after Arlington County to honor the 184 victims at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Johnathan HaynesEvans)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 13:20
    Location: WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Sailors visit the U.S. Capitol [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    Navy
    Sailors
    Washington
    Capitol
    LPD24

