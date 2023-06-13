Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KETTLEBELLS [Image 3 of 4]

    KETTLEBELLS

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Orlandon Howard 

    Mission Command Training Program

    Soldiers from the Mission Command Training Program carry kettlebells during “Amazing Race” event. MCTP hosted the race on June 21, 2023, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to reinforce awareness of the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program and inspire team-building. The race involved 5-person teams navigating between stations set up around Fort Leavenworth in a race for time.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Fun Run
    SARC
    SHARP
    Race
    SAAPM

