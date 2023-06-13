Soldiers from the Mission Command Training Program carry kettlebells during “Amazing Race” event. MCTP hosted the race on June 21, 2023, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to reinforce awareness of the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program and inspire team-building. The race involved 5-person teams navigating between stations set up around Fort Leavenworth in a race for time.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|7878301
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-TB538-5551
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KETTLEBELLS [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Orlandon Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MCTP hosts ‘Amazing Race’ for SHARP awareness and team building
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT