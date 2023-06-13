Soldiers from the Mission Command Training Program conduct bent-leg body twist exercises during an “Amazing Race” event. MCTP hosted the race on June 21, 2023, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to reinforce awareness of the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program and inspire team-building. The race involved 5-person teams navigating between stations set up around Fort Leavenworth in a race for time.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|7878307
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-TB538-5717
|Resolution:
|3871x2421
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BODY TWISTS [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Orlandon Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MCTP hosts ‘Amazing Race’ for SHARP awareness and team building
