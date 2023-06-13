Soldiers from the Mission Command Training Program conduct bent-leg body twist exercises during an “Amazing Race” event. MCTP hosted the race on June 21, 2023, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to reinforce awareness of the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program and inspire team-building. The race involved 5-person teams navigating between stations set up around Fort Leavenworth in a race for time.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 11:57 Photo ID: 7878307 VIRIN: 230622-A-TB538-5717 Resolution: 3871x2421 Size: 3.68 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BODY TWISTS [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Orlandon Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.