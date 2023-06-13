Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BODY TWISTS [Image 4 of 4]

    BODY TWISTS

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Orlandon Howard 

    Mission Command Training Program

    Soldiers from the Mission Command Training Program conduct bent-leg body twist exercises during an “Amazing Race” event. MCTP hosted the race on June 21, 2023, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to reinforce awareness of the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program and inspire team-building. The race involved 5-person teams navigating between stations set up around Fort Leavenworth in a race for time.

