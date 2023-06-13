Contingency Response Airmen Exemplify The Multi-Capable Airman Concept During Exercise Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Candyce Ha, a command and control Airman with the 146th Contingency Response Flight, 146th Airlift Wing, California National Guard, processes paperwork during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 22, 2023. AD 23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

