    Contingency Response Airmen Exemplify The Multi-Capable Airman Concept During Exercise Air Defender 23 [Image 7 of 7]

    Contingency Response Airmen Exemplify The Multi-Capable Airman Concept During Exercise Air Defender 23

    WUNSTORF, NI, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Candyce Ha, left, a command and control Airman with the 146th Contingency Response Flight, 146th Airlift Wing, California National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Huffman, right, a mobile command and controller, with the 123rd Contingency Response Group, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, have a discussion during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 22, 2023. AD 23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7877727
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-SF462-1008
    Resolution: 8001x5240
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF, NI, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency Response Airmen Exemplify The Multi-Capable Airman Concept During Exercise Air Defender 23 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    Air Defender
    146AW
    AD23

