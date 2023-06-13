Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Airlifter of the Week

    GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, Laura Webster, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron unit program coordinator, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelly, 86th AW command chief, right, pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Webster was awarded Airlifter of the Week as an outstanding civilian performer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

    Ramstein
    Airlifter of the Week
    Laura Webster

