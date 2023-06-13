U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander congratulates Laura Webster, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron unit program coordinator, on earning Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Webster was awarded Airlifter of the Week for her accomplishments within her squadron, such as revitalizing the unit’s sponsorship program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:10 Photo ID: 7877352 VIRIN: 230622-F-XR528-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 875.74 KB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.