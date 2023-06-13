U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander congratulates Laura Webster, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron unit program coordinator, on earning Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Webster was awarded Airlifter of the Week for her accomplishments within her squadron, such as revitalizing the unit’s sponsorship program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 04:10
|Photo ID:
|7877352
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-XR528-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|875.74 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
