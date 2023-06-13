Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Sanghwe Lee 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosts a KATUSA-Friendship Week event at Camp Caroll located in Waegwan. The event was held to commemorate 73 years of continuation of the KATUSA program. During KATUSA-Friendship Week, US and ROK soldiers compete together in various sporting events and participate in activities celebrating Korean culture.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 01:20
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosts a KATUSA-Friendship Week event at Camp Caroll located in Waegwan. [Image 30 of 30], by CPL Sanghwe Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Henry
    Camp Walker
    19th ESC
    19th expeditionary sustainment command
    Camp Caroll

