19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosts a KATUSA-Friendship Week event at Camp Caroll located in Waegwan. The event was held to commemorate 73 years of continuation of the KATUSA program. During KATUSA-Friendship Week, US and ROK soldiers compete together in various sporting events and participate in activities celebrating Korean culture.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7877179
|VIRIN:
|230529-A-A4448-1021
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosts a KATUSA-Friendship Week event at Camp Caroll located in Waegwan. [Image 30 of 30], by CPL Sanghwe Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT