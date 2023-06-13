A bulldozer pushes newly dredged sand into place along the shoreline at Fenwick Island, Del., June 15. The beach here is being renourished as part of three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects to place 1.3 million cubic yards of sand along the shore to reduce the risk of coastal storms to five communities along the Delaware coast. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bloodgood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 20:59 Photo ID: 7876970 VIRIN: 230615-A-OI229-1011 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.71 MB Location: FENWICK ISLAND, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beach Renourishment Operations [Image 12 of 12], by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.