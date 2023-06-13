Beach Renourishment Operations

A bulldozer pushes newly dredged sand into place along the shoreline at Fenwick Island, Del., June 15. The beach here is being renourished as part of three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects to place 1.3 million cubic yards of sand along the shore to reduce the risk of coastal storms to five communities along the Delaware coast. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bloodgood)
