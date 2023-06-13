Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beach Renourishment Operations [Image 10 of 12]

    Beach Renourishment Operations

    FENWICK ISLAND, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A bulldozer pushes newly dredged sand into place along the shoreline at Fenwick Island, Del., June 15. The beach here is being renourished as part of three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects to place 1.3 million cubic yards of sand along the shore to reduce the risk of coastal storms to five communities along the Delaware coast. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bloodgood)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7876968
    VIRIN: 230615-A-OI229-1010
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: FENWICK ISLAND, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beach Renourishment Operations [Image 12 of 12], by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    Philadelphia District
    Coastal Storm Risk Management

