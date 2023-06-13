Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH leadership and Hawaii state representatives visit MCTAB fence line project [Image 17 of 17]

    MCBH leadership and Hawaii state representatives visit MCTAB fence line project

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii leadership and Rep. Lisa Marten, Hawaii House District 51, visit the border of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows and Kailua, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. The engagement provided MCBH leadership and elected officials an opportunity to address concerns from the local community in relation to future training and construction efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Brandon Aultman) (This panorama was created using multiple stacked images)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
