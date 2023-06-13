U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, greets Rep. Lisa Marten, right, Hawaii House District 51, during a visit to the bordering fence line of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows and Kailua, Hawaii, June 20, 2023. The engagement provided MCBH leadership and elected officials an opportunity to address concerns from the local community in relation to future training and construction efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 20:12 Photo ID: 7876835 VIRIN: 230620-M-VH951-1105 Resolution: 4621x3081 Size: 7.32 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCBH leadership and Hawaii state representatives visit MCTAB fence line project [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.