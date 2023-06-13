Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command [Image 2 of 2]

    49th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Musleve, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, addresses the crowd during an assumption of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 22, 2023. The assumption of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:55
    VIRIN: 230622-F-TY635-1043
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    New Mexico
    49th Wing
    49th LRS

