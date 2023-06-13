49th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Musleve, right, accepts command of the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 22, 2023. The assumption of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

