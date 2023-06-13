HRC partners with Fort Knox emergency services for active shooter training exercise

Following months of planning, HRC partnered with Fort Knox emergency services to conduct an active shooter training exercise at the Maude Complex at Fort Knox June 22, 2023. Emergency responders were met with a variety of unknown crises including locating the shooter, numerous casualties, difficulty accessing areas and communication issues – all to help improve processes in the event of a real incident.

