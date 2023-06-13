Following months of planning, HRC partnered with Fort Knox emergency services to conduct an active shooter training exercise at the Maude Complex at Fort Knox June 22, 2023. Emergency responders were met with a variety of unknown crises including locating the shooter, numerous casualties, difficulty accessing areas and communication issues – all to help improve processes in the event of a real incident.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:46
|Photo ID:
|7876365
|VIRIN:
|230622-O-BB164-3102
|Resolution:
|5917x4223
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HRC partners with Fort Knox emergency services for active shooter training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
