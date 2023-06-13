Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC partners with Fort Knox emergency services for active shooter training exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    HRC partners with Fort Knox emergency services for active shooter training exercise

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Following months of planning, HRC partnered with Fort Knox emergency services to conduct an active shooter training exercise at the Maude Complex at Fort Knox June 22, 2023. Emergency responders were met with a variety of unknown crises including locating the shooter, numerous casualties, difficulty accessing areas and communication issues – all to help improve processes in the event of a real incident.

