HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier

Maj. Gen. Thomas Drew, commanding general of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and Bryan Cyr pose for a photo June 12 following the presentation of the Silver Star Medal at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. While deployed with the 82nd Airborne Division Cyr engaged the enemy in an open field in western Afghanistan neutralizing a sniper. For his actions, he was originally awarded a Bronze Star with Valor device. The award was recently upgraded to a Silver Star Medal. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Sword, 11th Airborne Division)
