Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier [Image 2 of 2]

    HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Drew, commanding general of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and Bryan Cyr pose for a photo June 12 following the presentation of the Silver Star Medal at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. While deployed with the 82nd Airborne Division Cyr engaged the enemy in an open field in western Afghanistan neutralizing a sniper. For his actions, he was originally awarded a Bronze Star with Valor device. The award was recently upgraded to a Silver Star Medal. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Sword, 11th Airborne Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 12:33
    Photo ID: 7875865
    VIRIN: 230612-A-AA123-1237
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 498.08 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier
    HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Silver Star
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT