HRC commander presents Silver Star to former 82nd Abn. Soldier

Maj. Gen. Thomas Drew, commanding general of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, shakes hands with Bryan Cyr June 12 following the presentation of the Silver Star Medal at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Cyr was awarded the nation’s third highest combat valor decoration by Drew for actions he took against insurgents Nov. 6, 2009, in western Afghanistan that saved the lives of numerous Soldiers while he was deployed with the 82nd Airborne Division. Cyr’s Silver Star Medal was upgraded from a Bronze Star with Valor device. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Sword, 11th Airborne Division)

