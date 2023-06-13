Lt. Col. Ryan Kroells, 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment commander provides a M1A2 Abrams familiarization brief to linguists at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 25, 2023. Linguists provide critical communication support during Army training and operations. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Christopher Rodrigo)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 06:59
|Photo ID:
|7875023
|VIRIN:
|230525-A-CR011-1081
|Resolution:
|4602x4480
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|BAVARIA, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M1A2 Tank Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Christopher Rodrigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT