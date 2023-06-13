Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M1A2 Tank Demonstration [Image 3 of 3]

    M1A2 Tank Demonstration

    BAVARIA, BY, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Rodrigo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Lt. Col. Ryan Kroells, 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment commander provides a M1A2 Abrams familiarization brief to linguists at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 25, 2023. Linguists provide critical communication support during Army training and operations. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Christopher Rodrigo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 06:59
    Photo ID: 7875023
    VIRIN: 230525-A-CR011-1081
    Resolution: 4602x4480
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: BAVARIA, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1A2 Tank Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Christopher Rodrigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M1A2 Abrams Tank Demonstration
    M1A2 Tank Demonstration
    M1A2 Tank Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UKRAINE
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SECURITY ASSISTANCE UKRAINE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT