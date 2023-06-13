M1A2 Tank Demonstration

An M1A2 Abrams tank from 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment fires a round during training at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 25, 2023. 7th Army Training Command resources the training readiness for all of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's assigned and allocated forces throughout the U.S. European Command area of operations. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Christopher Rodrigo)

