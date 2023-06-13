Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M1A2 Tank Demonstration

    BAVARIA, BY, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Rodrigo 

    7th Army Training Command

    An M1A2 Abrams tank from 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment fires a round during training at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 25, 2023. 7th Army Training Command resources the training readiness for all of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's assigned and allocated forces throughout the U.S. European Command area of operations. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Christopher Rodrigo)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 07:01
    Photo ID: 7875022
    VIRIN: 230525-A-CR011-1156
    Resolution: 4019x2521
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: BAVARIA, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1A2 Tank Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Christopher Rodrigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UKRAINE
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SECURITY ASSISTANCE UKRAINE

