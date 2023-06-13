USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

230620-N-AL206-1052 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elaina Rudd cleans a respirator aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 19, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

