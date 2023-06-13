Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 2 of 3]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230620-N-AL206-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Brenden Burton, left, signals to an MH-60R helicopter during flight quarters while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 19, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 04:21
    Photo ID: 7874972
    VIRIN: 230620-N-AL206-1028
    Resolution: 2704x1803
    Size: 159.09 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

