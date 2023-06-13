Kentucky Air Guard, multiple units support Air Defender '23 in Germany

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, a pilot assigned to the 165th Airlift Squadron, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, gives a mission brief to U.S. Air Force, German, and Romanian aircrews at Wunstorf Air Base during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Wunstorf, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

