    Kentucky Air Guard, multiple units support Air Defender '23 in Germany [Image 7 of 8]

    Kentucky Air Guard, multiple units support Air Defender '23 in Germany

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, a pilot assigned to the 165th Airlift Squadron, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, gives a mission brief to U.S. Air Force, German, and Romanian aircrews at Wunstorf Air Base during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Wunstorf, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 02:55
    Photo ID: 7874875
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-JU667-2046
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard, multiple units support Air Defender '23 in Germany [Image 8 of 8], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    National Guard
    Air Defender
    AD23

