Five U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft prepare to takeoff at Wunstorf Air Base during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Wunstorf, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 02:55
|Photo ID:
|7874874
|VIRIN:
|230621-Z-JU667-1071
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard, multiple units support Air Defender '23 in Germany [Image 8 of 8], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT