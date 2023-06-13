Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Nathan Coulter and members from Air Station Kodiak pose for a photo after receiving a water canon salute at Air Station Kodiak, June 21, 2023. A water salute occurs for ceremonial purposes when an aircraft travels under plumes of water expelled by one or more fire fighting vehicles. U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

