Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Nathan Coulter and members from Air Station Kodiak pose for a photo after receiving a water canon salute at Air Station Kodiak, June 21, 2023. A water salute occurs for ceremonial purposes when an aircraft travels under plumes of water expelled by one or more fire fighting vehicles. U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 00:33
    Photo ID: 7874809
    VIRIN: 230621-G-TR299-1005
    Resolution: 8256x4840
    Size: 23.04 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute
    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute
    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    USCG
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Air Station Kodiak
    Water salute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT