Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak commanding officer receives water salute

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Kodiak receives a water cannon salute from two Coast Guard fire trucks to recognize the end Capt. Nathan Coulter's final flight as a Coast Guard pilot at Base Kodiak, June 21, 2023. A water salute occurs for ceremonial purposes when an aircraft travels under plumes of water expelled by one or more fire fighting vehicles. U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

