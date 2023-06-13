U.S. Air Force Airmen offload cargo from a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. The cargo consisted of a deployable tactical air navigation system and two deployable instrument landing systems that assist in precision and non-precision approaches to the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 23:43
|Photo ID:
|7874730
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-DN254-1146
|Resolution:
|5259x3499
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airfield equipment arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
