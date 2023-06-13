Airfield equipment arrives at Andersen AFB

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. The aircraft was carrying a deployable tactical air navigation system and two deployable instrument landing systems to help restore full airfield operations after Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
