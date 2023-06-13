Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield equipment arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    Airfield equipment arrives at Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. The aircraft was carrying a deployable tactical air navigation system and two deployable instrument landing systems to help restore full airfield operations after Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 7874725
    VIRIN: 230615-F-DN254-1026
    Resolution: 4241x2822
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, Airfield equipment arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    C-5
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    TACAN
    D-ILS

