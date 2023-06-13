A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. The aircraft was carrying a deployable tactical air navigation system and two deployable instrument landing systems to help restore full airfield operations after Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 23:43 Photo ID: 7874725 VIRIN: 230615-F-DN254-1026 Resolution: 4241x2822 Size: 1.87 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airfield equipment arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.