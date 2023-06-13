Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Holds "Division Live" as Part of Mountainfest 2023 [Image 6 of 10]

    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the surrounding community were invited to attend 10th Mountain Division’s “Division Live” June 21, 2023, on Fort Drum, N.Y. The event was held to celebrate Mountainfest, an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th MTN DIV has provided to the North Country. 10th MTN DIV’s “Division Live” demonstrated the unit’s Alpine warfare capabilities, developed throughout its 80-year history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 20:48
    Photo ID: 7874555
    VIRIN: 230621-A-UV937-3610
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.79 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Holds "Division Live" as Part of Mountainfest 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golden Knights Jump at Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live,&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023
    10th Mountain Division Holds &quot;Division Live&quot; as Part of Mountainfest 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Mountainfest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT