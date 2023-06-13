Members of the surrounding community were invited to attend 10th Mountain Division’s “Division Live” June 21, 2023, on Fort Drum, N.Y. The event was held to celebrate Mountainfest, an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th MTN DIV has provided to the North Country. 10th MTN DIV’s “Division Live” demonstrated the unit’s Alpine warfare capabilities, developed throughout its 80-year history.

