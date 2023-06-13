U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Oney, 502d Computer Systems Squadron application management technician, speaks with an educational institution representative at a college fair at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, June 14, 2023. The event hosted booths from 42 educational institutions, including the United States Air Force Academy; and eight resources, including the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits advisors; as well as representatives from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7874064
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-YD772-1001
|Resolution:
|4625x3083
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
