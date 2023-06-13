Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair [Image 2 of 2]

    JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Oney, 502d Computer Systems Squadron application management technician, speaks with an educational institution representative at a college fair at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, June 14, 2023. The event hosted booths from 42 educational institutions, including the United States Air Force Academy; and eight resources, including the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits advisors; as well as representatives from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan Mallard)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 16:56
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    This work, JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    college
    college fair
    military benefits
    beast nation
    a better way of life

