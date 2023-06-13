JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Oney, 502d Computer Systems Squadron application management technician, speaks with an educational institution representative at a college fair at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, June 14, 2023. The event hosted booths from 42 educational institutions, including the United States Air Force Academy; and eight resources, including the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits advisors; as well as representatives from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan Mallard)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US