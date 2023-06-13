Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair [Image 1 of 2]

    JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alisson Gonzalez-Serna, 559th Medical Squadron public health technician, speaks with educational institution representatives during a college fair Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas, June 14, 2023. The event hosted booths from 42 educational institutions, including the United States Air Force Academy; and eight resources, including the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits advisors; as well as representatives from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan Mallard)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 16:56
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
