JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alisson Gonzalez-Serna, 559th Medical Squadron public health technician, speaks with educational institution representatives during a college fair Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas, June 14, 2023. The event hosted booths from 42 educational institutions, including the United States Air Force Academy; and eight resources, including the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits advisors; as well as representatives from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7874062
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-YD772-1005
|Resolution:
|6341x4227
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
