JBSA-Randolph Hosts college fair

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alisson Gonzalez-Serna, 559th Medical Squadron public health technician, speaks with educational institution representatives during a college fair Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas, June 14, 2023. The event hosted booths from 42 educational institutions, including the United States Air Force Academy; and eight resources, including the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits advisors; as well as representatives from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan Mallard)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US